Fire Detection Equipment Market Emerging Trends, Opportunity, Industry Overview And Growth Analysis Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Fire Detection Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global fire detection equipment market reached a value of nearly $22.6 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.13% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% to nearly $27.8 billion by 2023.

The fire detection equipment market consists of sales of fire detection equipment used to warn people when the presence of fire is detected. Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames. However, this equipment does not intervene in the fire suppression.

The entities involved in the fire detection equipment market are using Infrared technology to reduce the false alarms from these systems and, at the same time, shorten the time it takes alarms to detect actual fires. The use of Infrared technology increases the fire detection capabilities of a detector even in the dusty atmosphere.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the fire detection equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the fire detection equipment market are Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma , Gentex , Robert Bosch, Hochiki , Securiton AG and Encore Fire Protection.

