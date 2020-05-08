Fine Hydrate Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

Assessment of the Global Fine Hydrate Market

The recent study on the Fine Hydrate market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Fine Hydrate market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Fine Hydrate market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Fine Hydrate market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Fine Hydrate market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Fine Hydrate market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Fine Hydrate market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Fine Hydrate market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Fine Hydrate across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

APEJC region to be a major contributor in the global fine hydrate market

The global fine hydrate market is anticipated to show spectacular growth within the period of forecast (2016 – 2026). The market will reap benefits from the emerging markets of Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China. The global fine hydrate market is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 7.2% within the period of assessment. The global fine hydrate market is expected to account for more than US$ 532 Mn by the end of 2026. The market is anticipated to record a volume CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a volume of more than 714.2 KT by the end of 2026. The North America and Western Europe region dominated the global fine hydrate market in 2015 in terms of volume. The major market players are eyeing the APEJC region. China, India and South Korea are likely to remain highly opportunistic markets over the forecast period in terms of overall hydrate demand.

Global fine hydrate market: China’s role

Though North America and Europe dominated the global fine hydrate market in 2015, China is likely to emerge as a key production and consumption base in the global fine hydrate market in the near future. In order to capitalise on the growing opportunities in the country, domestic players have been increasing their supply for various end user applications. The China market is expected to gain more than 800 BPS over the period of assessment. The Japan market in comparison to China is likely to lose more BPS within the forecast period. The China fine hydrate market is projected to record high growth over the period of assessment. The construction industry boom in China and rapid growth of the electronics and electrical industry has made it a massive procurer of cable compounds such as sheath and insulation of cables. Sales of fine hydrate in China is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of more than US$ 105.1 Mn by the end of the foreseen period. Sales revenue in China is projected to reach a market value of more than US$ 162.2 Mn by 2026 end, increasing at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. The Chinese fine hydrate market is inclined towards high-growth high value and is anticipated to continue the same trend by the end of the forecast period.

APEJC region – the emerging future of the global fine hydrate market

APEJC is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The consumption of fine hydrate in Asia Pacific Excl. Japan and China (APEJC) for cable compounds was pegged at more than 19.2 kilo tonnes in 2016 and it is expected to cross 38 kilo tonnes by the end of 2026. High growth potential is expected in various Asian countries with special attention in India and South Korea. In terms of value presently South Korea rules the APEJC fine hydrate market. The expanding market in the region is fuelled by a growing wires and cables industry, which supports the use of fine hydrate as a flame retardant in the manufacturing of cable compounds. South Korea and Australia & New Zealand together are expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 9.1 Mn, accounting for over one-third share of the total incremental opportunity. India is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for fine hydrate in the APEJ region, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% in terms of revenue. The sales revenue of India is expected to cross US$ 16.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Sales of fine hydrate in the rest of APEJC is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of more than US$ 3.1 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

The report addresses the following queries related to the Fine Hydrate market

