Find out why SaaS-Based Expense Management Services Market is thriving worldwide by Top key players like Concur Technologies, SAP Ariba, IBM, Infor, Oracle, Apptricity, SumTotal Systems, Insperity, SuitSoft

Global SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2025

SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The Major Players Covered in SaaS-Based Expense Management are: Concur Technologies, SAP Ariba, IBM, Infor, Oracle, Apptricity, SumTotal Systems, Insperity, SuitSoft, Certify, Expensify, Abacus, Nexonia, Unit4, Zoho Expense, Xpenditure, AccountSight, and NetSuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Others

Table of Content

1 Introduction of SaaS-Based Expense Management Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 SaaS-Based Expense Management Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 SaaS-Based Expense Management Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 SaaS-Based Expense Management Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 SaaS-Based Expense Management Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East

9 SaaS-Based Expense Management Market Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Financial Performance

10.1.3 Product Outlook

10.1.4 Key Developments

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Research

