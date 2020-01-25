Find out how Geographic Information System (GIS) Software expanding massively 2020-26 market focuses on prominent key players ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +11% The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2026
A geographic information system captures, stores, analyzes, and manages geographical data and assists in recognizing and comprehending spatial relationship and trends from such geographically referenced data. GIS software is used for mapping, accident analysis, rerouting design, transportation planning, disaster management and mitigation, landslide hazard zonation, navigation and others.
Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:
ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Type Of Gis Software
- Desktop GIS
- Server GIS
- Developer GIS
- Mobile GIS
a) Market penetration-In depth data on the products and services offered by top players in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market. The report analyzes the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market by products, application, end user and region.
b) Product development/innovation– Intricate insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market.
c) Market development-Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for Geographic Information System (GIS) Software across various regions.
Highlighted key points of this market research report:
-This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
-It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
-It provides seven-years forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
-It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
-It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
-It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
Table of Contents:
Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Research Report 2019-2026
Chapter 1: Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3: Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Forecast
