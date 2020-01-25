Find out how Geographic Information System (GIS) Software expanding massively 2020-26 market focuses on prominent key players ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph)

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +11% The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period considered is 2019 To 2026

A geographic information system captures, stores, analyzes, and manages geographical data and assists in recognizing and comprehending spatial relationship and trends from such geographically referenced data. GIS software is used for mapping, accident analysis, rerouting design, transportation planning, disaster management and mitigation, landslide hazard zonation, navigation and others.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.

By Component

Software

Services

By Type Of Gis Software

Desktop GIS

Server GIS

Developer GIS

Mobile GIS

