Financial Services Application Market Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2022

Financial Services Applications have come to the forefront ever since financial Institutions introduced online solutions and innovations such as P2P payment, online transfers, alerts and other such services. The Applications plays its role when organizations wish to integrate risk, performance and compliance. It helps monitor risks, manage them according to the changing trends and requirements, and also helps to plan and invest smarter within minimal cost and time.

The banking and financial sector makes use of the technology to incorporate risks into mainstream decision making, consistently monitor performance, promote a culture that incorporates risk management, deliver business and profitability insights and provide relevant market intelligence. This facilitates an accurate assessment of the business and its potential risks.

Technology

Global Financial Services Application provides automation to various functions of the global financial sector which include Audit, Risk & Compliance Management, BI & Analytics Applications, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience and Enterprise IT. Apart from automating the functions, the applications also help in automating the analysis of huge chunks of quantified data which in turn helps in drafting organizational strategies and strategic decision making. Thus, Global financial services application helps the end user to plan and invest in a secure and efficient way.

Market Dynamics

The need to automate quantified data, a necessity for improved risk-free decision making and transactions, backing value added services such as insurance, mutual funds, loans, pensions etc., and adapting to the current changing trends to a consumer-centric market are the major drivers of this technology. The need to develop a fool-proof system with the ability to handle dynamic trends, streamline internal processes and introduce a financial services application performance monitoring system are some of the factorsdepicting opportunity in the sector.

Market Segmentation

The Global financial services application market is fragmented on the basis of function (Business Intelligence and Analytics, Audit and Risk, Business Transaction Processing, Customer Experience, Enterprise IT), deployment (On-Premise and Hosted), and services (Consulting, Integration, Training, Maintenance, Operations and Support).

Geographic Analysis

North America is projected to be the biggest market in terms of market size, while Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) are anticipated to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period. The major factor for this rapid growth in these regions is increasing awareness among end users and rising demand for financial services application.

Key Players

Some of the big and established players who have stood the test of time in the global financial services application market are Accenture, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Infosys, SAP AG, TCS, FIS, Misys, and Temenos.

