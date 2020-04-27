financial risk management software market Size forecast 2019-2025 made available by top research firm
The financial risk management software market is increasing need for risk management across various industrial segments, the advent of financial technologies and the continuous changes in corporate and government regulations. In addition, the increase in the number of industries and the growing business partnerships and associations are some other major factors that boosting the growth of the market. One of the major restraining factor of global financial risk management software market is data security and privacy concern which becomes a barrier in growth & development of the market as well as negative impact on the market. financial risk management software is a tool that help in analyzing, evaluating and managing the various financial risk related to the business such as, operational risk, credit risk and market risk, foreign exchange risk, shape risk, volatility risk, liquidity risk, inflation risk, business risk, legal risk, reputational risk, sector risk etc. This include the source, measurement of risk exposure and plans to mitigate the risk. Financial risk management software helps in making dividend announcements and financial statements relevant and reliable. It provides various solution for risk mitigation. It predicts credit risks more accurately which is equal to better business decisions. It also helps in getting data in real time to mitigate losses due to fraud and breaches.
The regional analysis of Global Financial Risk Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe due to demonstrated maximum adoption of financial risk management software models, because of its early implementation in a majority of the verticals. Europe also plays an important role in global financial risk management software market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to China, India and Southeast Asia are fast growing over the coming years.
The major market player included in this report are:
Syniverse Technologies LLC
BM
Oracle
SAP
SAS
Experian
Misys
Fiserv
Kyriba
Active Risk
Pegasystems
TFG Systems
Palisade Corporation
Resolver
Optial
Riskturn
Xactium
Zoot Origination
Riskdata
Imagine Software
GDS Link
Creditpoint Software
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
On-Premises
Cloud
By Application:
Small Business
Midsize Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Financial Risk Management Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
