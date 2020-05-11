Financial Analytics Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities And Trends by Forecast 2020-2026
The Financial Analytics market is accounted for $5.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.6%.
Rise in demand for cloud-based services, improved focus on data transparency, increase in technological advancements and high data intensity are factors favouring the market growth. However, privacy and data security-related issues are hindering the market growth.
Financial analytics is extensively used for research in the equity and corporate bond markets. It enables end users to focus on financial functions across organizations. It also provides better visibility into factors that drive costs, revenues and shareholder values. Financial analytics assist businesses in implementing business intelligence and analytical tools to obtain accurate insights from the financial data that is required in formulating business decisions.
Based on end user, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI) segment is projected to grow at a considerable market share. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector is using these services to get better regular financial functions such as asset and liability, payable, budgetary control, profitability, general ledger, governance, risk, receivable, and compliance management. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to experience positive growth in this industry which can be attributed to favourable government initiatives and increasing demand for information storage in emerging countries such as India and China and increasing the demand in end user industries. In addition, North America holds the largest share due to high acceptance across multiple industries along with quick technology adaptation rate.
Some of the key players in the Financial Analytics market include:-
Deloitte
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAS
SAP SE
Hitachi Consulting
Rosslyn Analytics Limited
Teradata Corporation
Information Builders
Symphony Teleca ServicesInc.
Microstrategy
Fico
Tableau Software
Tibco
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE).
Deployment Types Covered:
On-Premise
Cloud
Types Covered:
Query, Reporting and Analysis
Data Integration Tools
Consulting and Support Services
Database Management System (DBMS)
Analytical Solutions
Olap and Visualization Tools
Other Types
Components Covered:
Services
Software
Organization Sizes Covered:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Businesses
Applications Covered:
Receivables Management
Profitability Management
Budgetary Control Management
Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management
General Ledger Management
Payables Management
Assets and Liability Management
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Government
Telecommunication and IT
Public Sector, Energy and Utilities
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI)
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare and Life Science
Transportation and Logistics
Education
Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Point from Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Type
6 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Type
7 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Component
8 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Organization Size
9 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Application
10 Global Financial Analytics Market, By End User
11 Global Financial Analytics Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Deloitte
13.2 Microsoft Corporation
13.3 IBM Corporation
13.4 Oracle Corporation
13.5 SAS
13.6 SAP SE
13.7 Hitachi Consulting
13.8 Rosslyn Analytics Limited
13.9 Teradata Corporation
13.10 Information Builders
13.11 Symphony Teleca Services, Inc.
13.12 Microstrategy
13.13 Fico
13.14 Tableau Software
13.15 Tibco
13.16 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)
