Filters (Industrial and Automotive) Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis and Challenges

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market by 2020 owing to the rapid increase in population and urbanization in the region. The rise in demand for HEPA filters, mist collectors, and cartridge and bag filters, is projected to serve as an opportunity in the forecast period. The negative growth in the sales of passenger cars in the key automotive market is one of the hurdle in the growth of the filters market. The global filters market witnessed consolidation in the recent times, which reflects by various acquisitions in the filters industry.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/industrial-and-automotive-filters-market/report-sample

Growing industrialization and rapidly increasing in automotive production are the two major factors driving the global filters market. Implementation of stringent emission regulations for automotive and industrial emissions are boosting the demand for the filters in those respective sectors. Moreover, the need of efficient filtration has increased the demand for advanced filters.

Leading filter manufacturers are aiming for product development and modification, involving advanced filters, in order to win a major chunk of the market due to increasing competition at global levels. Cummins had launched lube filters with its own polymeric nanotechnology-based synthetic media, Nanotech. This lube will be used in its filter engines and removes 98.7% of particles, which have a size of 12 microns. This kind of new product developments are expected to increase the growth of the market on a global scale over the coming years.

GLOBAL FILTERS MARKET BREAKDOWN