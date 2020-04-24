Filling Machines Market – Growing Emphasis on Packaging Automation to Augment Demand for Automatic Variants

Consumer product manufacturing brands meticulously strategize the way their products need to be packaged to align with their branding tactics. Packaging plays an essential role in determining the product value in terms of its shelf-appeal, to offer the right blend of consumer experience and branding. Driven by the constant penetration of innovative packaging products, the packaging industry has been witnessing skyrocketing growth over the past couple of years. Amidst this, packaging machinery lays the ground for future packaging potential.

The introduction of versatile packaging equipment, such as filling machines, by manufacturers, is capturing the attention of consumers who are looking for next-gen machines, where efficiency and speed are the two most significant criterions of adoption. Furthermore, highly compatible machines that do not require highly-skilled operators, enabling greater operational efficiency, are also becoming a favored choice.

The new study by TMR reveals key insights into the filling machines landscape, allowing report audiences to gain a holistic market synopsis. According to the TMR study, revenue from the filling machines market closed in on a valuation of over US$ over 1 billion in 2018.

The rapid inclination towards packaged products, particularly in the food and beverage sector, and adoption of automation across packaging lines in a bid to boost productivity, and the proliferation of key industry trends, including ‘single-use’ packs and ‘on-the-go’ packaging have supported the adoption of filling machines across a plethora of application sectors. However, small-sized packages are a threat to the environment, as they majorly contribute to the clogging and flooding of drainage systems, a factor that might impede market growth to a certain extent.

Filling Machine Manufacturers Capitalizing on Key Industry Trends

Convenient packaging solutions are emerging among millennials’ favored packaging choices on account of the on-the-go food trend that aligns with the fast-paced lives of this consumer base. The demand for convenient food packaging has spawn miniaturized packaging across the globe, with small packs gaining immense popularity.

Packaging automation is expected to redefine the future of the packaging sector. Production line automation enables packaging solution providers to leverage efficiency and ingenuity, as they can be rest assured about high production levels. Moreover, an achievable consistency is further likely to center attention towards automatic packaging machines. With the moderate pricing of filling machines, the adoption of automatic variants has emerged an essential strategy to boost productivity for packaging enterprises.

Consumer demand for efficiency and hygiene is concentrating manufacturer’s efforts towards aseptic filling machines. Cited particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, the need for aseptic packaging continues to pick pace, as consumer awareness for healthy and sterile products propagates. Compliance with food safety regulations remains a vital factor driving the popularity of the aseptic filling machines market.

Beverage consumption has risen considerably over the recent past, with carbonated drinks and health drinks gaining significant traction, augmenting bottle filling activities across packaging lines. In addition, as contemporary grab-and-go consumers opt for easy-dispensing beverage packages, manufacturers’ focus has shifted towards developing effective bottle filling machines.

Competitor Winning Strategies to Remain on a Growth Course

Global Expansion Strategy – Consolidate Market Position in China

With major opportunities in the Asia Pacific region, filling machine manufacturers are expanding their businesses in key countries in Asia Pacific. China is a hub of opportunities for filling machine manufacturers. With the major presence of small-scale enterprises in Asia Pacific, the demand for cost-effective packaging machines remains high. Manufacturers present in Italy and Germany offer high-quality and technologically enhanced packaging machines, making the machines offered by Chinese and Indian manufacturers an economical choice for end users. Filling machine providers such as SIG are considering collaborations with end users in Asia Pacific, extending their supply landscape. European companies are planning to expand their presence in China through acquisitions and joint ventures with local companies.

Expand Consumer Reach with Focus on Aseptic Packaging

The continually growing demand for aseptic packaging across both, the pharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors, has garnered manufacturers’ attention. Besides, expanding consumer reach by means of product differentiation and targeted product designing is further gaining grounds. With greater emphasis given to aseptic packaging by consumers looking for greater hygiene, filling machines market players are maintaining focus on aseptic packaging, aiming to extend consumer reach.

Develop or Procure Enhanced Filling Machines

Research and development activities are oriented towards providing versatile machines and increased efficiencies. The development or procurement of improved filling machines, with an objective to boost the overall productivity of packaging lines and achieve faster and greater capacity with filling machines, is cited as a long-term strategy for providers.

Filling machine manufacturers have concentrated their efforts towards portfolio expansion and product differentiation. As the filling machines market involves the participation of various manufacturers, emphasis on offering consumers improved products remains essential. Along with this, the transforming packaging landscape and trends shaping the packaging industry remain the focal point of manufacturers.