Filling Equipment Market – Technology Evolution and Market Transformation

Filling equipment have various in industries applications such as filling fuels, bottles filling, cartage filling, powder filling, petrochemicals and chemicals. Filling equipment are extensively used in cosmetic, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages industry. The efficiency of the manufacturing companies is determined by the precision and accuracy of packaging lines. Volumetric fillers, net weight fillers and aseptic fillers are some of the major types of filling equipment based on technology used.

Leading players in the manufacturing industry are focusing on improvement of their packaging machinery and services. Thus the demand and importance for filling equipment is gradually increasing. The big manufacturing companies are focusing on the development of new filling equipment and technologies used in filling market. The increase in collaborative partnerships and agreements with customers and suppliers is a significant trend being observed in filling equipment market.

Development of new filling technologies, development in robotics and automation in filling industry and increasing demand smaller size package goods are some of the driving factors for filling equipment market resulting into improved demand for filling equipment. With changing life style the demand for small size food and beverages packs which are easy to carry and handle is increasing.

This is ultimately resulting into the improved demand for advanced filling equipment in manufacturing industries. The high filling equipment cost and increasing costs of energy and power are restraining the adoption of the new filling equipment across the industries. Players in filling equipment have potential opportunity in the filling equipment services market. Government funds and initiatives regarding adopting of filling equipment in small industries can increase the demand for filling equipment market in coming years.

Filling equipment market is segmented on the basis of industry, type, process, product and geography. On the basis of industry filling equipment market is segmented into food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry, among other industries. On the basis of type of technology used the market is segmented into aseptic fillers, rotary fillers, net weight fillers, volumetric fillers and other filling equipment. Piston fillers, vacuum fillers and spray fillers are some more types of fillers. Further on the basis of process followed the filling equipment market is segmented into manual process, semi automatic process and automatic process. Automatic straight line liquid fillers and automatic rotary liquid fillers are some examples of automatic fillers. On the basis of products filling equipment market is segmented into solid products, semi solid products and liquid products. Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest market for filling equipment market and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in coming years owing to the increasing manufacturing activity in emerging markets such as India and China. Further, the technological advancements for filling equipment is also expected to drive the demand for these equipment in Asia Pacific.