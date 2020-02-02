Fiberglass Pipe Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Chemical Process Piping Pvt., HOBAS, ZCL Composites, National Oilwell Varco, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Fiberglass Pipe Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Fiberglass Pipe market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Fiberglass Pipe market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Fiberglass Pipe players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Fiberglass Pipe industry situations. According to the research, the Fiberglass Pipe market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Fiberglass Pipe market.

Global Fiberglass Pipe Market was valued at USD 14.86 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 24.59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Fiberglass Pipe Market include:

Chemical Process Piping Pvt.

HOBAS

ZCL Composites

National Oilwell Varco

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co.

Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt.

Future Pipe Industries

Hengrun Group Co.