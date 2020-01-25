Fiberglass Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2027

This report presents the worldwide Fiberglass market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Fiberglass Market:

Market Segmentation and Forecast

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of glass type as:

S-Class

E-Class

C-Class

ECR-Class

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of application as:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipes & Tanks

Automotive

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

China

APAC excluding China & Japan

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in China is projected to witness the fasted growth over the forecast period. China is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 32% in overall fiberglass (glass fiber) by 2028-end. However, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0 % in terms of volume over the forecast period. Fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to reach US$ 2,687.3 Mn by the end of 2028, recording a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period. Whereas the fiberglass (glass fiber) market growth rate in MEA and APAC excluding China & Japan is expected to remain relatively lower as compared to the global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market average between 2018 and 2028.

Key Players Dominating the Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market

Some of the players identified in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market are Owens Corning, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass M.E., W.L.L., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, and Jushi Group Co., Ltd. among others. Over the recent past, the industry players have focused acquisitions.

Influence of the Fiberglass market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Fiberglass market.

– Fiberglass market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Fiberglass market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Fiberglass market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Fiberglass market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Fiberglass market.

