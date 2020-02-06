Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market : : Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Fiber reinforced polymer rebar or FRP rebar is a non-corrosive alternative for steel rebar in concrete reinforcement. It comprises of two elements namely a fiber and a matrix resin. The fiber used is usually carbon, aramid, basalt, or glass whereas matrix resin is composed of either polyester, epoxy, or vinyl ester. FRP rebar is a spiral wrapped fiberglass rod which is light in weight and easy to handle as well. Also, it is electrically and thermally non-conductive, efficiently resists heat transfer and possesses greater tensile strength than steel.

Key Players

1. Armastek USA

2. BP Composites Ltd.

3. Dextra Group

4. FiReP Inc.

5. Marshall Composite Technologies LLC

6. Owens Corning Intellectual Capital, LLC

7. Pultrall inc.

8. Pultron Composites Ltd.

9. Schock Bauteile GmbH

10. Sireg Geotech S. r. l.

Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The fiber reinforced polymer rebars market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization resulting in the construction of highways and bridges. However, higher initial capital investments and limited professional experience with raw materials hamper fiber reinforced polymer rebars market growth.

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Rebars Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

