Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Regional Industry Segmentation, Survey by Production, Consumption, Revenue and CAGR Rate by 2024 – Bekaert, Nycon, Propex, Sika, Hunan Sunshine, Junwei Metal Fiber

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Report 2020. The Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2024). The growth of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete market. The global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.00808419313437 from 852.0 million $ in 2014 to 887.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) will reach 917.0 million $.

The Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is sub segmented into Steel Concrete Fiber, Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Glass Concrete Fiber. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is sub segmented into Bridge & Road, Residential & Commercial Building, Industrial Flooring.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America is the largest market for Fiber Reinforced Concrete followed by Asia-Pacific. The increasing demand from the water treatment segment coupled with the rising demand from reviving Technology industry is driving the market for Fiber Reinforced Concrete in North America.

Some of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market manufacturers involved in the market are Bekaert, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, Propex, Sika, Hunan Sunshine, Junwei Metal Fiber, Owens Corning, Harex, Huierjie, Fibercon, GCP Applied Technologies, Taian Tongban Fiber, Fabpro Polymers, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye, Bautech, ABC Polymer Industries, EPC, FORTA , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Bekaert:- 500 solar panels were installed on the roof of the BBRG A-Cords facility in Aalter (Belgium). This solar installation will cover a part of the plant’s electricity consumption from 2020 onward. Energy producer Eneco installed a 1.2 MWp solar grid capable of generating 1 140 MWh of electricity. Eneco will also take care of maintenance, while BBRG will buy the generated electricity. The contract duration is ten years after which Bekaert will take ownership of the installation of which the expected lifetime is 25 years. Photo of the solar installation on the roof of the BBRG A-Cords plant in Aalter (Belgium). This is another step in Bekaert’s continued efforts to use sustainable energy where possible. Furthermore, it illustrates the company’s commitment to purchase 55% of its electricity needs from renewable energy sources by 2025

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

