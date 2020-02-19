Fiber Glass Mesh Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope Outlook till 2026 | Luobian, Grand Fiberglass, MINGDA, DuoBao

The global Fiber Glass Mesh Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Fiber Glass Mesh Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Fiber Glass Mesh Market industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The global Fiber Glass Mesh Market size will increase to 600.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 469 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Fiber Glass Mesh Market: Overview

Fiberglass mesh is a neatly woven, crisscross pattern of fiberglass thread that is used to create new products such as tape and filters. When it is used as a filter, it is not uncommon for the manufacturer to spray a PVC coating to make it stronger and last longer.

In 2010, Glass Fibre Europe had alleged that Chinese companies Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Jushi Group and New Changhai Group dumped large, unfairly priced quantities of fiberglass rovings, chopped strands, yarns and mats into the European market in recent years. At the same time, EU start anti-dumping investigation of glass fiber mesh fabric originating in China. Major exporters of Fiber Glass Mesh in such as Yuyao Mingda Fiberglass Co. Ltd, Grand Composite, Jiangsu Tianyu Fibre Co. Ltd were get involved. This event has dealt a heavy blow to China’s fiberglass mesh industry.

Five years later, In the active cooperation of China Glass Fiber Industry Association, China Composites Industry Association, Ningbo City Council, the Ningbo glass fiber enterprises invited Jiangsu, Shandong and other places 16 large glass enterprises came to Ningbo, the EU glass fiber grid Fabric anti – dumping case review investigation of the matter to reach a consensus.

Top Key Players included in the current scope of Fiber Glass Mesh Market Report 2020:

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material, Luobian, Grand Fiberglass, MINGDA, DuoBao, Zhejiang Yuanda Fiberglass, Tianyu, Changshu Jiangnan Glass Fiber, XiangYang Huierjie Glassfibre, Chuangjia Group, Adfors, Valmiera Glass, and other.

Market segmented on the basis on following Types:

C-Glass

E-Glass

Other

Market segmented on the basis on following Applications:

External Wall Insulation

Building Waterproofing

Other

