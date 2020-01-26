Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market Demand Analysis by 2018 to 2028

Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market over the considered assessment period.

Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor: Novel Modality Developments Offering Framework for Non-Invasive Evaluation

Healthcare professionals recommend intrapartum fetal heart rate (FHR) monitor during labor for proper assessment of fetal wellbeing. Despite high penetration, fetal scalp electrode monitor and external Doppler have been deemed to have significant shortcomings, which in turn has led toward the development of non-invasive modality technologies as possible alternatives. Intrapartum fetal heart rate monitoring using Electronic Uterine Monitoring (EUM) is considered to be a notable development in the field.

Comparative analysis carried out between accuracy of FHR trace via novel EUM, and fetal scalp electrode monitor and external Doppler has shown accuracy of the former to be significant higher. Intrapartum FHR via EUM has been proved to be accurate and valid, offering higher yields in correlations with the internal scalp electrode monitoring and external Doppler. Such novel modality developments are likely to impart greater framework for intrapartum FHR’s non-invasive evaluation.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

