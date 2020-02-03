Fertilizer Mixtures Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Fertilizer Mixtures economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Key Drivers and Trends

Using fertilizer mixtures can provide various advantages in agriculture, including the reduction in volume of the overall required nutrients that need to be supplied at one time, thus saving time and labor efforts. Usage of fertilizer mixtures also reduces the overall storage requirements and handling costs. Moreover, fertilizer mixtures help to incorporate micronutrients into the mixture. The fertilizer mixtures are in a better physical condition and are easy to apply. It is also possible to neutralize the residual acidity by using neutralizers in fertilizer mixtures. These factors are acting as the key drivers for global fertilizer mixtures market.

Fertilizer mixtures have certain disadvantages, the leading one being the high cost of fertilizer mixtures as compared to straight fertilizers. Additionally, if only one nutrient is required by the crop, fertilizer mixtures are not useful and sometimes farmers may add unwanted nutrients in excess or in provide the required one in limited quantity. These factors can act as restraining factors for the growth of the global fertilizer mixtures market.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Region-wise Assessment

In the developing countries such as India and China, dietary patterns among the individuals are undergoing a swift change, consequently changing the overall demand for foods. To minimize this gap between the supply and demand, it is necessary to achieve the maximum productivity rate possible with the available resources. As a result, Asia Pacific is projected to be an extremely positive growth avenue for players in the global fertilizer mixtures market over the coming years. In the next few years, fertilizer mixtures are likely to boost the global agricultural productivity by compensating for the damage caused by depletion of soil, shortage of land, and labor. North America is the second in terms of demand for fertilizer mixtures. Production-wise, China is the leading producer of fertilizer mixtures in the world, followed by the U.S.

Global Fertilizer Mixtures Market: Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the top companies operating in the global fertilizer mixtures market to date, have included the names Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Agrichem do Brasil S.A., Bayer CropScience AG, Beijing Xinhefeng Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo Chemical, DAYAL GROUP, Henan Xinlianxin Fertilizer Co. Ltd., and H.J. Baker & Bro., Inc.

