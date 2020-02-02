Fertigation & Chemigation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Valmont Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Fertigation & Chemigation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Fertigation & Chemigation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Fertigation & Chemigation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Fertigation & Chemigation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Fertigation & Chemigation industry situations. According to the research, the Fertigation & Chemigation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Fertigation & Chemigation market.

Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market was valued at USD 33.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 56.74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Fertigation & Chemigation Market include:

Valmont Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Rivulis Irrigation

Rain Bird Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

The Toro Company

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

T-L Irrigation Co.