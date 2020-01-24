Ferrovanadium Market will be Massively Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors 2019 – 2027

Global Ferrovanadium market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Ferrovanadium market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Ferrovanadium market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restrains, and opportunities is expected to shape the future course of the global ferrovanadium market during the study tenure, from 2019 to 2027.

Aerospace Industry Opens up New Growth Prospects for Ferrovanadium

The global ferrovanadium market is likely to driven by its increased utilization of ferrovanadium in alloying process, which is used making of hardened steel. Again, hardened steel is utilized in a variety of applications like in the making of crankshafts, bicycles frames, and axles. It is also used in the making of some of the vital parts of steel. As such, with the expansion of steel industry, the global ferrovanadium market is expected to gather momentum over the years. Ferrovanadium is also used in the production of high carbon steel alloy, which is used in the making of medical tools. Ferrovanadium is mixed with titanium alloy and then it is used in the making of jet engines and high-speed airframes. With such increased use in the aerospace industry, global ferrovanadium market is expected to witness considerable growth over the period of forecast.

The economic landscape across the globe is evolving constantly with mining industry looking forward toward sustainable growth options. Notwithstanding, capital investments by the miners remain quite low. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of commodities in the last few years is the main reason for such reduced interest of investment in the mining industry. In addition, expenses incurred during exploration are declining considerably in the last few years due to sluggish economic growth. As such, mining sector faced with scarce investment fights to keep up its volume of production of ferrovanadium.

In addition, rising cost of raw materials is likely to hamper the growth of the global ferrovanadium market. In the year 2017, the price of vanadium skyrocketed all of a sudden and reached its peak in the month of May. Production limitations imposed upon major producers of vanadium in China led to such a price rise.

Global Ferrovanadium Market: Geographical Analysis

The global ferrovanadium market is split into the regions of Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Eastern Europe.

It is estimated that Asia Pacific will account for a large chunk of the global ferrovanadium market. In Asia Pacific, China is likely to emerge as a leading producer of ferrovanadium. Presence of vast vanadium mines in the region is likely to exert positive influence on the ferrovanadium market in the region. India and Russia are also prominent producers of ferrovanadium in Asia Pacific. Europe is likely to come up as a major consumer of ferrovanadium in forthcoming years, thanks to the presence of numerous automobile makers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

