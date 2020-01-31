Ferroelectric RAM Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights,2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Ferroelectric RAM market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

The growing concerns over energy conservation supports the development of new energy efficient devices. FRAM is one of the non- volatile random-access memory technology which offers operations similar to that of a flash memory. The application areas of FRAM are extensively increasing owing to the growth in investment in R&D projects. Moreover, FRAM is used in applications such as wireless device and battery-powered wireless sensors because of higher power efficiency. The market is expected to witness a double digit growth in next few years. Improved investment in FRAM development is anticipated to enhance the performance and offer substantial growth opportunity and wider area for its application. Low power consumption of FRAM is a chief factor contributing to the market growth. Additionally, FRAM offers higher write performance as compared with flash memory. One of the key challenge faced by the global FRAM market is high efforts requirement for sales and market development of FRAM. This is because of FRAM being a new technology.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Regional Outlook

The market is segmented by geography which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is expected to emerge as a leading market in terms of consumption of FRAM over the next couple of years. The various benefits of FRAM are likely to play a significant role in the development of the market in these regions.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corp., LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Ramtron International Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and Texas Instruments among others.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Ferroelectric RAM market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

