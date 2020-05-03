Feminine Hygiene Product Market Is Projected To Grow US$ 38,706.7 Mn By 2024

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) titled ‘Global Feminine Hygiene Product Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024, the global feminine hygiene market is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2016-2024) in terms of value.

The report has categorically been divided into three sections namely by product type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the global feminine hygiene market has been segmented into sanitary napkins/pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cup, and feminine hygiene wash.

On the basis of a distribution channel, the global feminine hygiene market has been segmented into a supermarket, convenience stores, department stores, retail pharmacies, and online purchase. By product type, sanitary napkin/pad segment is expected to expand at highest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, in terms of value, attributed to increasing awareness about the benefits of sanitary napkins/pads. This segment is expected to be valued at US$ 16,896.8 Mn by 2024 end.

By product type, tampons segment is expected to be the second most dominant segment during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, supermarket segment is expected to dominate the global feminine hygiene market over the forecast period, followed by department stores distribution channel segment.

Increasing awareness and high adoption of feminine hygiene products in developing countries are expected to drive demand for feminine hygiene products during the forecast period. Factors such as easy availability and affordable prices of such products are expected to drive revenue growth of the global feminine hygiene market during the forecast period.

The global feminine hygiene market is fragmented in nature, with a prevalence of oligopolistic competition among renowned brands. Established players are focused on manufacturing innovative feminine hygiene products in developed and developing countries to increase revenue generation.

The report offers analysis and insights into each segment of feminine hygiene market in specific regions. On the basis of region, the global feminine hygiene market is segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2015, Asia Pacific dominated the global feminine hygiene market in terms of revenue and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

