Fatty Amides Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Croda International, Fine Organic Industries, KAO Corporation, Nippon Fine Chemical

Global Fatty Amides Market was valued at USD 326.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 445.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Fatty Amides Market include:

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Croda International

Fine Organic Industries

KAO Corporation

Nippon Fine Chemical

Haihang Industry

Italmatch Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical