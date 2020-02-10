Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market generates huge revenue from 2020 to 2025 | AGCO, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Kubota, SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF)

Agriculture Equipment Market is expected to exceed USD 200 billion by 2025. The integration of smart technologies and adoption of IoT technologies into several industrial sectors is growing rapidly, thereby encouraging manufacturers to provide connected solutions to their customers.

These technologies provide remote monitoring and control of the several farming processes, allowing the farmers to improve the efficiency and productivity. Moreover, emerging technologies including sensors, drones, and unmanned vehicles are expected to revolutionize the agriculture machinery market over the coming years. Several advantages of these smart solutions include increased production, accurate farm and field evaluation, and reduced environmental footprint.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, AGCO, CLAAS, CNH Industrial, John Deere, Kubota, SAME Deutz-Fahr(SDF)

For the purpose of the study, Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Livestock Machinery

Plowing & Cultivating Machinery

Other Agricultural Equipment

Parts & Attachments

Market segment by Application, split into

Livestock Management

Farm Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market. A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment market. Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Contents

Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Research Report

Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Farm (Agricultural) Equipment Market Forecast

