Fanfold Labels Market NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends : 2019 – 2027

Market: Segmentation

The fanfold labels market is classified on the basis of material type, end use, printer type, and region.

On the basis of material type, the global fanfold labels market is segmented as follows

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Vinyl

Polyester

Paper

On the basis of end use, the global fanfold labels market is segmented as follows

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Households

Automotive

Chemicals

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Electronics & Electricals

On the basis of printer type, the global fanfold labels market is segmented as follows

Inkjet

Dot Matrix

Laser

Thermal Transfer

Global Fanfold Labels Market: Key Players and Trends

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the fanfold labels market are Barcode Data Systems Pty Ltd, HERMA GmbH, the 3M Company and Avery Dennison Corporation. The 3M Company is offering thermal transfer fanfold labels in various sizes, and fanfold labels which are suitable for different type of surfaces.

Global Fanfold Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Mounting demand for protective labelling in various end-use sectors coupled with growing industrialization in emerging regions such as China, Argentina, and GCC is expected to drive the growth of the fanfold labels market during the next decade. The same is expected in the ASEAN region, owing to rapid growing population and increasing demand for consumer products. In Germany, Italy, France, and the U.K., the demand for fanfold labels is expected to witness average growth, owing to the availability of various chemical companies in the region, where labelling is an essential part of packaging. Increase in the number of factories adopting industrial automation is expected to increase the demand for security fanfold labels. Manufacturers in the fanfold labels market are focusing on expanding their geographical foothold by increasing the number of production facilities as well as the use of online modes. These manufacturers are also looking to invest in GCC countries, Brazil, Turkey, India, and Argentina, which are the potential markets in the packaging industry.

The fanfold labels market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with fanfold labels market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

