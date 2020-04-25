Fan Coil Unit (FCU) Valve Market: Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation

Fan Coil Unit (FCU) Valve Introduction

FCU valve is a device that consists of heating coil, cooling coil, and fan. It is a part of the HVAC system and is primarily used in commercial, residential, and industrial buildings. FCU valve is typically employed in various small spaces that require individual control.

Based on configuration, there are two types of FCU valves: two type and four type. The two type fan coil unit has one supply pipe and one return pipe. The four type fan coil unit has two supply pipes and two return pipes. Thus, chilled and hot water always remains separate in a four type fan coil unit.

FCU valves are available in two shapes: vertical and horizontal. FCU valve is less expensive to install than ducted systems. It is installed through various methods such as ceiling mounted, floor mounted, duct mounted, underfloor, and wall mounted.

The global FCU valve market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for FCU valves in different applications such as office buildings, schools, and shopping malls.

FCU Valve Dynamics

Key Drivers of FCU Valve Market

FCU valve provides high level of flexibility in terms of subdivision and rearrangement of space as compare to other product, hence, expected to fuel the demand of the market.

Rise in demand for energy is anticipated to fuel the demand for FCU valves primarily due to the compatibility of FCUs with renewable energy systems

Increase in shift from two FCU valves to four type FCU valves is estimated to boost the demand for FCU valves across the globe

Growth in construction of buildings, shopping malls, offices, and schools around the world is also projected to propel the market in the next few years

Rise in demand for FCU valves in the medical industry is likely to boost the global market

Energy-saving operation, easy replacement of filter and low installation cost are some of the major factors anticipated to fuel the market demand in the next few years.

Based on configuration, the four pipe FCU valve segment is expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to the low installation depth and better versatility

Maintenance Implications to Hamper Market

FCU valves are simple to operate. However, some of its components require high maintenance such as temperature controllers and valves. This is anticipated to hamper the FCU valve market in the next few years.

Availability of substitute product is another major factor anticipated to hinder the market growth across the globe.

Asia Pacific is Rapidly Growing Region of Global FCU Valve Market

Demand for FCU valves is estimated to be high in Asia Pacific from 2019 to 2027. China and India are the key countries of the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to the growth in electronics, manufacturing, and other industries.

Rise in industrialization in various developing countries of the region is further expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Increase in building construction, shopping malls, and departmental stores in the region is also projected to boost the market.

FCU Valve Market – Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global FCU Valve Market

Several local and regional players manufacture FCU valves. Hence, the FCU valve market is fragmented. The intensity of competition is high among companies. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the FCU valve market. Key players operating in the global FCU valve market include:

Crane Co.

TROX GROUP

AERMEC (UK) LTD

SAV Systems UK Limited

Barcol-Air UK Ltd

Diffusion Group

LTG Aktiengesellschaft

Biddle Air Systems

CIAT GROUP

Dunham-Bush Limited

