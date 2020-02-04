Facility Management Services Market Consumption and Revenue Analysis by Top Key Manufacturers (ISS, City Service SE, Cleanhouse, Dussmann Service, BNTP) | Forecast to 2025

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Facility Management Services Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Facility Management Services Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Facility Management Services Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Facility Management Services Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Facility Management Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, the Facility Management Services are outsourced to a third-party service provider to maintain a facility. Facility Management Services Market is in its growing stage. This can be attributed to the fact that there has been an increasing adoption of disruptive technologies, such as cognitive computing, augmented reality, IoT and analytics, and robots and drones, in the facility management area. Facility Management Services have helped enterprises in different verticals improve their revenue margin by enhancing their overall operational efficiencies.

The Global Facility Management Services Market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region. Based on the Solution, the Global Facility Management Services Market is classified into Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations & Security Management, Facility Environment Management, and Facility Property Management. On the basis of Service, the Global Facility Management Services Market is sub-segmented into Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Auditing & Quality Assessment, Support & Maintenance and SLA Management.

In terms of the Deployment Type, the Global Facility Management Services Market is sub-segmented into On-Premises and Cloud. On the basis of Organization Size, the Global Facility Management Services Market is divided into SMEs and Large Enterprises. Based on the Vertical, the Global Facility Management Services Market is classified into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Administration, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, and others.

As per the regional analysis, the Facility Management Services Market was led by North America due to technological advancements in the region and early adoption of the technology. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Facility Management Services Market in North America is the growing adoption of software in enterprises and government and public sectors. Europe is one of the technically advanced regions in terms of adoption of new technologies. The region has the highest number of industrial and manufacturing plants thereby requiring Facility Management Services to manage facility/plant related operations. The market in Europe is expected to show a decent growth during the forecast period.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Global Facility Management Services Market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost. This report investigates new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report, thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the Facility Management Services Market players.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: ISS, City Service SE, Cleanhouse, Dussmann Service, BNTP, Civinity, Granlund, Cramo, CBRE, Ramirent and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Facility Management Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

