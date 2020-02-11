Facial Recognition Payments Market 2020 Industry Growth with 7.0 Billion| Top Key Vendors- NEC (Japan), Aware (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Ayonix (Japan), Idemia (France)

Facial Recognition Payments market studies use of facial contours to identify and analyze various features in a human face, which are all unique and do not change over time. Moreover, it has advantages over 2D facial recognition, such as ease in the detection of facial data from videos and 2D images and least affected with illumination issues. With the developments in 3D facial recognition software and services, the implementation of facial recognition is increasing, especially in healthcare IT solutions, payments, and commerce sectors. Hence, the 3D facial recognition segment is expected to gain a higher adoption rate across the globe.

Facial Recognition Payments Market is evolving growth with $7.0 billion with a forecast period of 2020 to 2028 with +16.6% CAGR market growth.

Top Key Players of Facial Recognition Payments Market:

NEC (Japan), Aware (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Ayonix (Japan), Idemia (France), Cognitec (Germany), Nviso SA (Switzerland), Daon (US), Stereovision Imaging (US), Technobrain (Kenya), Neurotechnologies (Lithuania), Innovatrics (Slovakia), ID3 Technologies (France), Herta Security (Spain), Animetrics (US), Megvii [Face++] (China), Facefirst (US), Sightcorp (Netherlands), Facephi (Spain), and Smilepass (UK).

Facial Recognition Payments Market Segmentation:

-Types:

Software Tools

Services

-Applications:

Emotion Recognition

Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

Access Control

Law Enforcement

Others (Robotics and eLearning)

Market Drivers & Challenges:

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the global Facial Recognition Payments market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Facial Recognition Payments Market Report Covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Facial Recognition Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and applications and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weighs have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to drive the market growth rate.

Chapters in the report:

Chapter 1: definition and segment of Facial Recognition Payments;

Chapter 2: is executive summary of Facial Recognition Payments Market;

Chapter 3: to explain the industry chain of Facial Recognition Payments;

Chapter 4: to show info and data comparison of Facial Recognition Payments Players;

Chapter 5: to show comparison of types;

Chapter 6: to show comparison of applications;

Chapter 7: to show comparison of regions and countries (or sub-regions);

Chapter 8: to show competition and trade situation of Facial Recognition Payments Market;

Chapter 9: to forecast Facial Recognition Payments market in the next years;

Chapter 10: to show investment of Facial Recognition Payments Market;

