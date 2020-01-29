Facial Recognition Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – key players like 3M, AmpleTrails, ANIMETRICS, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Gemalto NV, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Recognition Technologies

Facial Recognition Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected year. Facial recognition is a process of identification of human face using technology, and face recognition map is a special feature which stores the data mathematically as a face print. The facial recognition systems are used in high-quality devices such as smartphones and cameras as an option for authentication and identification.

The facial recognition market is harnessed by the factors such as increasing usage of facial recognition in law enforcement application, and increasing integration of facial recognition technologies in smartphones. However, the lack of accuracy and high cost of solutions are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of facial recognition market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global facial recognition Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Companies profiled in this report includes, 3M, AmpleTrails, ANIMETRICS INC., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Recognition Technologies, Inc.

The “Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of facial recognition market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, application and geography. The global facial recognition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Facial recognition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the facial recognition market.

The global facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, and facial analytics. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application the market is divided into identity management, law enforcement, border security, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global facial recognition market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The facial recognition market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The report analyzes factors affecting facial recognition market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Facial recognition market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the facial recognition market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Facial recognition market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for facial recognition in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the facial recognition market.