Facial Recognition Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2025 – key players like 3M, AmpleTrails, ANIMETRICS, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Gemalto NV, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Recognition Technologies

Facial Recognition Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected year. Facial recognition is a process of identification of human face using technology, and face recognition map is a special feature which stores the data mathematically as a face print. The facial recognition systems are used in high-quality devices such as smartphones and cameras as an option for authentication and identification.
The facial recognition market is harnessed by the factors such as increasing usage of facial recognition in law enforcement application, and increasing integration of facial recognition technologies in smartphones. However, the lack of accuracy and high cost of solutions are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of facial recognition market.
Companies profiled in this report includes, 3M, AmpleTrails, ANIMETRICS INC., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Recognition Technologies, Inc.
The “Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of facial recognition market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, application and geography. The global facial recognition market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Facial recognition market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the facial recognition market.
The global facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, and facial analytics. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as software, hardware, and services. On the basis of application the market is divided into identity management, law enforcement, border security, others.
