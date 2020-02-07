Fabric Glue Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019 to 2029

FMR’s report on Global Fabric Glue Economy

In a Recent company intelligence research, FMR introduces the nitty-gritty of this worldwide Fabric Glue marketplace contemplating 2014-2018 since the historical era and 2019 to 2029 since the specified period. The company report highlights trends, restraints, opportunities and the drivers . All of the market shares connected with the sections in addition to the industry are expressed concerning quantity and value.

As per the report, the Fabric Glue Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Fabric Glue Market are highlighted in the report.

Prominent Players Operating in the Market Are Focused On Acquisitions and Expansion

The majority of the market share in the fabric glue market is acquired by industrial fabric glue manufacturers such as H.B. Fuller Company Arkema SA and Permatex, Inc. These players are continuously focused on conducting research and development activities for developing their products to suit current market needs.

Some noteworthy developments in the fabric glue market are as follows:

Permatex, Inc. – Recently, the company moved its headquarters to Salon, OH. This new facility contains of 180,000 sq. ft. Delivery center, and 170,000 sq. ft. facility for maintaining the business and manufacturing operations

Arkema SA – In May 2018, Bostik-Nitta in a joint-venture, planned to acquire Arkema and to construct a new adhesives plant in Japan.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA – In 2018, the company acquired Aislantes Nacionales S.A., and Unión Técnico Comercial S.R.L.

