Eyewear Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

The accessories that are worn over the eyes for correction of vision or for the protection of eyes from debris, dust or excessive light are classified under Eyewear. Spectacles, lenses and sunglasses fall under this category. Now a days, eyewear’s are not only used for vision correction, but also for appearance and looks. The manufacturers are forced to make lightweight, portable and effective eyewear’s so as to maintain the demand of the consumers. Due to increasing living standards and fashion consciousness, trendy and designer are now getting popularity among consumers. Digitalization also opened new prospects for the smart eyewear such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality kits.

Increasing acute myopia in youngsters and the growing eye health awareness are major growth factors of the market. The cases of Computer vision syndrome caused due to using smartphones and computers devices for long time are increasing day by day. Additionally, changing fashion trends and introduction of new lens technologies are creating greater impacts on the sales of spectacles eyewear thus contributing in the growth of the market. Easy availability, increasing purchasing power, growth in the product awareness among consumers, and the growing demand for the early treatment of vision disorders are also playing key role to drive the market growth in the region. The demand for safety eyewear industrial application is also playing vital role in the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is showing growth in demand eyewear products which is encouraging key players to introduce new products in the Asian countries like India and China. Advertisement in social media platforms is driving the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The North American regional market is also showing a steady growth, attributed to the increasing awareness for eye healthcare and a trendsetting consumer base.

The major player in the industry are Fielmann A.G., Safilo Group S.p.A., Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, CooperVision Inc., Carl Zeiss A.G., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Maui Jim, Inc., Charmant Group., CIBA VISION., Marchon Eyewear., Pivothead., Fastrack, Lenskart, Ray-Ban.

