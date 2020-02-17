Extruded Plastics Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Extruded Plastics Market is accounted for $194.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growth in end-use industries, increase in usage of plastics in agriculture are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the production, use and disposal of extruded plastics, particularly PVC, Increasing government regulations and norms regarding use and disposal of plastics, in interest of protecting environment are restricting the market growth.

Plastics are the most widely used materials in the world. Rapid development in the plastic industry have made plastics capable of withstanding high pressure, and temperature situations, which makes it a material of choice for a variety of industrial applications. Extrusion is a technology used for converting plastic materials to manufacture pipes, films, tubes, sheets, and various other products for industrial applications. In this process, a material is designed by forcibly pushing it through a tool that eventually shapes it. Plastics of all types such as, high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene are appropriate for extrusion as they are easily malleable. Low-density polyethylene exhibits exceptional uniformity and consistency in its dimensions.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11414

Based on type, low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a polyolefin material which has high molecular weight. It is a non-toxic material with high degree of break resistance. It is resistant to a large number of laboratories chemical and is easy to fabricate. These properties together make LDPE a material of choice for packaging manufacturers. By Geography, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global extruded plastics market. The product market is likely to show significant growth in Asia-Pacific, particularly in India, China and Japan, owing to the fast-paced industrialization, elevating infrastructural standards and e-commerce boom in this region. The global demand for packaging from e-commerce segment for goods handling, when in transit, has accelerated the extruded plastics market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the extruded plastics market include Aep Industries Inc., Arkema S.A., Bemis Company, Inc. , Berry Plastics Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Engineered Profiles LLC, Exxonmobil Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Jm Eagle, Sabic (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sealed Air Corporation, Sigma Plastics Group, The Dow Chemical Company.

Forms Covered:

• Films

• Pipes

• Sheets

• Tubes

• Wires & Cables

• Other Forms

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11414

Types Covered:

• High Density Polyethylene

• Low Density Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polystyrene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Styrene

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical & Electronics

• Energy

• Packaging

• Power & Lighting

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances