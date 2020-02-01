Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2019-2025

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Getinge AB, LivaNova PLC, Nipro Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, XENIOS AG, OriGen Biomedical, EUROSETS and Hemovent GmbH.

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is segmented as follows:

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Component type

Pumps Roller Pumps Centrifugal Pumps

Oxygenators

Heat Exchangers

Saturation Monitors

Others (Bladders, Cannulas)

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Application

Respiratory

Cardiology

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Modality

Venoarterial

Venovenous

Arteriovenous

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



