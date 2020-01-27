Explosive Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Strategy Market 2019-2025 With Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application & Top Players- Predix (GE), Bosch IoT Suite, Azure IoT Suite

The global industrial internet of things (IIoT) strategy market which was represented a CAGR of approximately +8% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) refers to interconnected sensors, instruments, and other devices networked together with computer industrial applications, including, but not limited to, manufacturing and energy management. This connectivity allows for data collection, exchange and analysis, potentially facilitating improvements in productivity and efficiency as well as other economic benefits. The IIoT is an evolution of a Distributed Control System (DCS) that allows for a higher degree of automation by using cloud computing to refine and optimize the process controls.

Top Key Players:

Predix (GE), Bosch IoT Suite, Azure IoT Suite, Watson IoT Platform (IBM), Condence’s IIoT platform, AXOOM, Losant Enterprise IoT platform, Altizon’s Datonis IIoT platform, Cisco’s Jasper, PTC’s Thingworx, Siemens MindSphere, Telit deviceWISE, Lumada (Hitachi Vantara) and Leonardo (SAP), AWS, Atos Codex, Bosch, C3 Partners, Cisco, GE Digital, Hitachi, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, PTC Inc., SAP, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Software AG.

Geographically, a well-developed infrastructure of the Global Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Strategy Market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the North Americans, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africans, and Latin Americans global market. The market is rapidly improving on the grounds of the booming IT & Technology Industry in these regions and is the prime driver for the growth of the market.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Strategy Market Segment by Type

Device & Technology

Software

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Strategy Market Segment By Application, split into

Manufacturing

Energy

Oil &Gas

Metal & Mining

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Agriculture

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Strategy Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Strategy Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

