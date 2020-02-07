Explosive Growth And Attractive Opportunities In Manganese Market During 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Manganese Market by Application (Alloys and Others), Metallurgical Application (High-Carbon Ferromanganese, Refined Ferromanganese, and Silicomanganese), End-User Industry (Steel, Batteries, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global market size of Manganese is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Players:

Anglo American Plc

Assmang Proprietary Ltd.

Carus Corporation

Compania Minera Autlan

Consolidated Minerals Limited

Mesa Minerals Limited

MOIL Limited

Nippon Denko Company Ltd.

S.A.B De C.V.

ERACHEM Comilog, Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region have been mapped based on their market revenues.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each segment of the global manganese market is provided in the report.



Manganese Market Key Segments:

By Application

Alloys

Others

By Metallurgical Application

High-Carbon Ferromanganese

Refined Ferromanganese

Silico manganese

Others

By End-User Industry

Steel

Batteries

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina South Africa Rest of LAMEA





