Exploring Millimeter Wave Technology Market to Incur Steady Expansion During 2017-2027 | Broadband Wireless Networks, Ducommun, E-Band Communications, Farran Technology, Keysight Technologies, Millimeter Wave Products

According to a new market study entitled “Millimeter Wave Technology Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Scanner Systems, Radar and Satellite Communications Systems, Telecommunication Equipment); Frequency Band (Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz, Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz, Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz); License Type (Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave, Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave, Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave); Application (Mobile and Telecom, Consumer and Commercial, Healthcare, Industrial, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Imaging); Component (Antennas and Transceiver Components, Frequency Sources and Related Components, Communication and Networking Components, Imaging Components, RF and Radio Components, Sensors and Controls, Interface Components, Power and Battery Components) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Millimeter wave is the bandwidth, range between 30 GHz to 300 GHz. It has extremely high frequency and is used for a high-speed wireless broadband connection. The rapid increase in the demand for higher band spectrums and high data speeds, the millimeter wave technology market are being adopted for various applications along with applications and scope in the aerospace & defense and satellite communication applications.

Leading Millimeter Wave Technology Market Players: Broadband Wireless Networks LLC, Ducommun Incorporated, E-Band Communications, LLC, Farran Technology ltd, Keysight Technologies Inc, Millimeter Wave Products Inc, Millitech Inc, NEC Corporation, SAGE Millimeter, Inc., Siklu Communication ltd

As leading companies in Millimeter Wave Technology market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The rising web traffic is inducing next-generation cellular network. Some of the major driving factors of the market are the use of millimeter wave technology in small-cell backhaul networks, growing demand for innovative usage in radar and security application, and high consumption of millimeter wave technology in consumer electronics, among others. On the other hand, millimeter wave technology is still undeveloped and has some adverse impact on the environment. However, adoption of millimeter wave in 5G technology, and in autonomous vehicle is creating new opportunities for the millimeter technology market.

The global millimeter wave technology market is segmented on the basis of product, frequency band, license type, application, and component. Based on product, the market is segmented scanner systems, radar and satellite communications systems, and telecommunication equipment. On the basis of the frequency band, the market is segmented into band between 24 GHz and 57 GHz, band between 57 GHz and 86 GHz, and band between 86 GHz and 300 GHz. Based on license type the market is segmented as light licensed frequency millimeter wave, unlicensed frequency millimeter wave, and fully licensed frequency millimeter wave. On the basis of application the market is segmented as mobile and telecom, consumer and commercial, healthcare, industrial, automotive and transportation, military, defense, and aerospace, and imaging, based on component the market is segmented as antennas and transceiver components, frequency sources and related components, communication and networking components, imaging components, RF and radio components, sensors and controls, interface components, and power and battery components.

