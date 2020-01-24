Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market and Forecast Study Launched

In 2018, the market size of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exploration and Production (E&P) Software .

This report studies the global market size of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Exploration and Production (E&P) Software history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global exploration and production (E&P) software market. Key players profiled in the report include Schlumberger Limited, ION Geophysical Corporation, Exprodat Consulting Ltd. (Now Part of Getech Group Plc), Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc., eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc.,

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market has been segmented as below:

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Simulation

Drilling

Production

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Exploration and Production (E&P) Software product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Exploration and Production (E&P) Software in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Exploration and Production (E&P) Software breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Exploration and Production (E&P) Software sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.