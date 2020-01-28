Expanding Scope on Tattoo Removal Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2023

The global tattoo removal market was valued at $11,614 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,317 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2023. Tattoo removal is a process of removing permanent tattoo from the skin. The removal process is undertaken by using laser, surgical, creams, and various other processes. The use of laser techniques for tattoo removal is the predominant tattoo removal process in the industry.

Key Players: Alma Lasers, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, BISON MEDICAL, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Cryomed Aesthetics, Eclipse Lasers Ltd., LUMENIS, Syneron Inc.

Different type of lasers such as Q-switched ruby laser, Q-Switched Nd-YAG laser, and Q-Switched Alexandrite laser are used to remove black as well as colored tattoos. The other options available for tattoo removal include surgical excision, tattoo removal creams, dermabrasion, plastic surgery, and others. Creams are less painful than laser and surgical procedures to remove tattoos, but, it is time taking and relatively less efficient.

With the increase in the number of people getting inked, the chances for tattoo removal also increases, thus, majorly driving the tattoo removal market. Furthermore, change in preferences and lifestyles of the tattooed people owing to various social and personal situations has surged the tattoo removal process. However, the high cost associated with the tattoo removal is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, new technique such as intense pulsed light therapy has come into existence and made new opportunity of market growth.

The tattoo removal market is segmented on the basis of type and geography. By procedure, the market is classified into laser (passive and active (Q-switched) laser), surgical excision (dermabrasion and plastic surgery), creams, and others. By end user, the market is divided into tattoo parlors and skin & dermatology clinics. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Reasons for Buying Tattoo Removal Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Tattoo Removal Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and subsegments.

