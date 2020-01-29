Exhaustive Study on Hydroponics Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players (AMCO Produce, Village Farms, Thanet Earth) | Global Forecast to 2025

“Hydroponics Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Hydroponics Market overview:

Detailed Study on Hydroponics is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2023. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Global Hydroponics is a technique of growing plants in water and nutrients, without using soil as a base. This technique is gaining rapid popularity, as growers can obtain higher yields with each harvest. The recent advances in urban farming and the emergence of vertical farming technology have further fueled the growth of this market.

The Global Hydroponics Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Hydroponics Market is sub segmented into Cucumber, Lettuce, Spinach, Peppers, Tomatoes. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Hydroponics Market is sub segmented into Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming.

In terms of the geographic analysis the Hydroponics Market is projected to be the largest between 2019 and 2023, while the APAC Market is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate. Europe was the largest producer of Hydroponic crops in 2018. It is still the largest market for Hydroponically produced crops. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in Hydroponic smart greenhouse Horticulture.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Hydroponics Market are AMCO Produce Inc. Soave Enterprises LLC. Village Farms International, Inc. Thanet Earth Ltd., Eden Farms Hollandia Produce, L.P, Bright Farms Inc, Emirates Hydroponics Farms, Platinum Produce Company, Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd

Latest Industry Updates:

Hollandia Produce, L.P:- Is an employee-owned and operated agricultural business specializing in hydroponically greenhouse grown vegetables. Located in Carpinteria, California, the company grows, ships, and distributes its certified organic label Grower Pete’s, and its Live Gourmet® line of products, which are harvested with their roots intact to preserve freshness.

The company’s signature crops, Living Butter Lettuce, Living 3-in-1 Lettuce and Living Red Butter Lettuce are all delivered to market in the company’s award-winning clamshell packaging, which serves as a mini-greenhouse to reduce damage, shrinkage and contaminants. As living plants, these products have exceptional long-lasting freshness that retains flavor and color much longer than comparable varieties in the produce department.

