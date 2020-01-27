Exhaustive Study on Assistive Robotics Market 2019 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players Kinova Inc., Focal Meditech , Cyberdyne Inc., Intuitive Surgical, ReWalk Robotics

Global Assistive Robotics Industry 2019 research report provides important statistics, analytical and comparative data to give a complete understanding of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers, type, application and global Assistive Robotics Industry overview.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1241186

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.

The global assistive robotics market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of assistive robotics market includes by Mobility Type (Physically, Socially, Mixed Assistive), by Application (Elderly Assistance, Companionship, Handicap Assistance, Surgery Assistance, Industrial, Defense, Public Relations), & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

An assistive robot is a device that can sense, process sensory information, and execute movements which is helpful for people with disabilities and elders. The rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of stroke and spinal cord injuries are the major driving factors for assistive robotics market. Furthermore, the growing insurance coverage for robotics surgeries are also considered as the major driving factor for the market. Assistive robotics also has huge demand in rehabilitation centers for individuals who had suffered neurological and spinal cord injuries.

Negative influences from aged people, concerns about cost, design issues, negative perceptions, and safety and privacy concerns are some of the major challenges at present in the assistive robotics market. Despite these challenges, the increasing amount of physical disabilities will drive the market over the forecast period.

Enquire Here for Assistive Robotics Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1241186

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Assistive Robotics Market are –

Kinova Inc., Focal Meditech , Cyberdyne Inc., Intuitive Surgical, ReWalk Robotics, SoftBank Robotics , Ekso Bionics , Ubtech Robotics, Inc., Barrett Technology , Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Market Segment by Mobility Type:

Physically

Socially

Mixed Assistive

Based on Application:

Elderly Assistance

Companionship

Handicap Assistance

Surgery Assistance

Industrial

Defense

Public Relations

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Order a copy of Global Assistive Robotics Market Report 2019 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1241186

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Assistive Robotics Market Overview

Assistive Robotics Market by Application Outlook

5.1. Assistive Robotics Market Share, by Application, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Elderly Assistance

5.2.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Elderly Assistance , 2015 – 2026

5.3. Companionship

5.3.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Companionship, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Handicap Assistance

5.4.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Handicap Assistance, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Surgery Assistance

5.5.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Surgery Assistance, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Industrial

5.6.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Industrial, 2015 – 2026

5.7. Defense

5.7.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Defense, 2015 – 2026

5.8. Public Relations

5.8.1. Assistive Robotics Market, by Public Relations, 2015 – 2026

Continued…………

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.