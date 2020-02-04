Exclusive Statistical Report on Fleet Management System Market 2020-2025: Global Key Company’s – Trimble, Omnitracs, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, TomTom

The Global Fleet Management System Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Fleet Management System Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Fleet Management System Market 2020-2025.

Global Fleet Management System Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Fleet Management System Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Fleet Management System Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Fleet Management System Market are increasing government regulations and need for optimization of fleet operating expenses. The other factors supporting the market growth include the decreasing hardware and software costs and growing need for operational efficiency among fleet owners.

The Global Fleet Management System Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Component, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Fleet Management System Market is classified into Commercial Fleets and Passenger Cars. On the basis of Component, the Global Fleet Management System Market is sub-segmented into Solutions and Services. On the basis of Application, the Global Fleet Management System Market is classified into Logistics & Transportation, Public Transportation and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the Global Fleet Management System Market during the forecast period. The United States has emerged as a larger country in terms of market size, due to the large scale implementation of fleet management solutions by the organizations and enterprises in the country. The pace of digital transformation in the United States is high, high growth of telematics, and advent of the 4G technology in the region are the factors attribute to the fast growth of the Fleet Management System Market in the United States.

Industry Updates:

Trimble (January 09, 2020) – Trimble to Acquire Kuebix to Transform and Connect the Transportation Logistics Ecosystem – Trimble announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Kuebix, a leading transportation management system (TMS) provider and creator of North America’s largest connected shipping community. This acquisition will enable Trimble to bring together its network of private fleet and commercial carrier customers, which collectively represent more than 1.3 million commercial trucks in North America, with Kuebix’s extensive community of more than 21,000 shipping companies, creating a powerful new platform for planning, execution and freight demand-capacity matching.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This acquisition will augment Trimble’s comprehensive transportation technology portfolio and position Trimble to further its strategy to lead the industry’s transformation.

“Combining Kuebix’s innovative platform and rapidly-growing community of shippers with Trimble’s history of innovation, strength and scale will provide a transformative transportation supply chain solution that creates new opportunities for collaboration throughout the logistics ecosystem,” said James Langley, senior vice president, Trimble Transportation. “This combination will help carriers uncover inefficiencies in their network, make better decisions, optimize operations and transform the way the transportation industry works.”

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY, Gurtam, ARI, FleetCor, Navman Wireless, TomTom, I.D. Systems, AssetWorks, BSM Wireless, E6GPS, Mike Albert, Microlise, Etrans, Wiesless Matrix and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Fleet Management System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Fleet Management System Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Omnitracs, Trimble, Fleetmatics, Alphabet, Telenav, Arvento, Teletrac, EMKAY, Gurtam, ARI, FleetCor, Navman Wireless, TomTom, I.D. Systems, AssetWorks, BSM Wireless, E6GPS, Mike Albert, Microlise, Etrans, etc. are some of the key vendors of Fleet Management System across the world. These players across Fleet Management System Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

