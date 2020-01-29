Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2026

The study on the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market’s growth parameters.
Key Segments Covered
- Product Type
- Excimer Laser
- Femtosecond Laser
- By Application
- Refractive Surgery
- Cataract Surgery
- Capsulotomy
- Trabeculoplasty
- Diagnostics
- By End-User
- Hospital
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Ophthalmology Clinics
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan China & South Korea
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Southern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Abbott Medical Optics, Inc
- Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- NIDEK CO., LTD.
- iVIS Technologies
- ZEISS International
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
- SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG
- LENSAR, LLC.
