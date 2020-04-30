EVTOL Aircraft Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2027

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global EVTOL Aircraft Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the EVTOL Aircraft industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of EVTOL Aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global EVTOL Aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading EVTOL Aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Airbus S.A.S.

2. Bell Textron Inc.

3. Boeing Co

4. Embraer S.A.

5. Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

6. Karem Aircraft, Inc.

7. Lilium GmbH

8. Opener, Inc.

9. PIPISTREL d.o.o.

10. Volocopter GmbH

The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) are next-generation aircraft designed for quick transportation and safe-mobility on-demand. The increasing traffic congestion on roads in urban areas has generated the need for these autonomous aircraft. These aircraft are designed to operate with a vertiport system to ensure safe and quick boarding and exit of passengers. The market is, however, at a nascent stage and is expected to grow profoundly in the future.

The eVTOL aircraft market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for quick transportation and the rise in road traffic congestion in urban areas. However, the eVTOL aircraft market may be negatively influenced by challenges such as design complexities and social acceptance. On the other hand, increasing number of eVTOL aircraft pilots are expected to showcase significant opportunities for the eVTOL aircraft market in the coming years.

The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, and application. By lift technology, the market is segmented as multirotor, lift plus cruise, vectored thrust, and others. Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented as military, commercial, and cargo. On the basis of the operation mode, the market is segmented as piloted and optionally piloted. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military, commercial, and cargo.

This market research report administers a broad view of the EVTOL Aircraft market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the EVTOL Aircraft market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the EVTOL Aircraft market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting EVTOL Aircraft market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

