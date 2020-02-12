EVOH Encapsulation Film Market Key Players, Industry Analysis, Market Share, Demand, Forecast till 2025

EVOH Encapsulation Film Market by End User (Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Building & Construction, Others) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The EVOH encapsulation film market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. EVOH is a formal copolymer of ethylene and vinyl liquor. EVOH encapsulation film maintains a strategic distance from the implantation of gases including oxygen and water vapor. EVOH epitome film is utilized for high boundary adaptable bundling in light of its fantastic organoleptic, outstanding gas obstruction and simple procedure capacity on a wide scope of extrusion processing product. The passive property of these EVOH films and their capacity to the reservation of products for a more drawn out period settle on them a preferable choice in the food industry.

Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for confectionery and packaged foods in creating nations totally impact the EVOH encapsulation film market. Additionally, the EVOH encapsulation film is regularly best material for bundling as opposed to an option, such as metal, wood, and glass. Another factor is the low amount of raw material that is required for giving similar gas barrier when contrasted with other LDPE films, it additionally contributes in the development of the film’s market. Some government regulations may hamper the growth of EVOH encapsulation film market. Growing demand from pharmaceutical industries provides beneficial opportunities for EVOH encapsulation film market.

Regional Insights

Among the geographies, North America is expected to dominate the EVOH encapsulation film market. Growing demand from pharmaceutical industries in the region contribute to the growth of EVOH encapsulation film market.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Vishakha Polyfab Pvt. Ltd., Folien Druck GmbH., Essen Multipack Limited, ARKEMA Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd., UAB Umara, Coveris, Nippon Gohsei Group, Glory Films, AVI Global Plast

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

1.What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

2.What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

3.What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

4.What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

5.Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

