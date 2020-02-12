EVOH Encapsulation Film Market Key Players, Industry Analysis, Market Share, Demand, Forecast till 2025
EVOH Encapsulation Film Market by End User (Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Building & Construction, Others) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis
The EVOH encapsulation film market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. EVOH is a formal copolymer of ethylene and vinyl liquor. EVOH encapsulation film maintains a strategic distance from the implantation of gases including oxygen and water vapor. EVOH epitome film is utilized for high boundary adaptable bundling in light of its fantastic organoleptic, outstanding gas obstruction and simple procedure capacity on a wide scope of extrusion processing product. The passive property of these EVOH films and their capacity to the reservation of products for a more drawn out period settle on them a preferable choice in the food industry.
Drivers and Restraints
The rising demand for confectionery and packaged foods in creating nations totally impact the EVOH encapsulation film market. Additionally, the EVOH encapsulation film is regularly best material for bundling as opposed to an option, such as metal, wood, and glass. Another factor is the low amount of raw material that is required for giving similar gas barrier when contrasted with other LDPE films, it additionally contributes in the development of the film’s market. Some government regulations may hamper the growth of EVOH encapsulation film market. Growing demand from pharmaceutical industries provides beneficial opportunities for EVOH encapsulation film market.
Regional Insights
Among the geographies, North America is expected to dominate the EVOH encapsulation film market. Growing demand from pharmaceutical industries in the region contribute to the growth of EVOH encapsulation film market.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis
The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
Vishakha Polyfab Pvt. Ltd., Folien Druck GmbH., Essen Multipack Limited, ARKEMA Group, Kuraray Co., Ltd., UAB Umara, Coveris, Nippon Gohsei Group, Glory Films, AVI Global Plast
Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
1.What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?
2.What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?
3.What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
4.What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
5.Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?
