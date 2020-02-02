Event Management Software Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAS Institute, Tibco Software ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute), Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Event Management Software Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Event Management Software market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Event Management Software market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Event Management Software players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Event Management Software industry situations. According to the research, the Event Management Software market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Event Management Software market.

Global Event Management Software market was valued at USD 5.70 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.79 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Event Management Software Market include:

SAS Institute

Tibco Software ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute)

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Galigeo

Cisco Systems

Alteryx