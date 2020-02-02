European Sporting Goods Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Adidas AG, Nike Under Armour PUMA SE, Amer Sports, Odlo, Hammer Sports

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, European Sporting Goods Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The European Sporting Goods market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the European Sporting Goods market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top European Sporting Goods players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts European Sporting Goods industry situations. According to the research, the European Sporting Goods market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the European Sporting Goods market.

European Sporting Goods Market was valued at USD 143.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 231.39 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global European Sporting Goods Market include:

Adidas AG

Nike Under Armour PUMA SE

Amer Sports

Odlo

Hammer Sports

Polar Electro

KETTLER