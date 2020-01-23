Newly published study “Europe Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Country” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

The observation mini remotely operated vehicles (ROV) is an inspection class vehicle equipped with a forward-looking high-resolution color zoom video camera. Observation ROVs include mini- and micro- unmanned vehicles with power less than 10 HP, which are used in underwater inspection, surveillance and monitoring. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application of observation mini ROVs in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors. GMD predicts the North America observation mini ROVs market to reach $249.2 million by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 8.7% annually over 2019-2026.

Highlighted with 10 tables and 31 figures, this 86-page report “North America Observation Mini ROVs Market 2018-2026 by Application, Size, Payload Option and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America observation mini ROVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America observation mini ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Size, Payload Option, and Country.

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Scientific Research

• Military & Defense

• Others

Based on vehicle size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Micro Observation ROVs

• Mini Observation ROVs

Based on payload option, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Observation Mini ROVs without Payloads

• Observation Mini ROVs with Payloads

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Size and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America observation mini ROVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 18

2.]

Continued…

