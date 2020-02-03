Europe Tumor Ablation Market by Application, Types, Segment, Opportunity & Industry Demand till 2024

A comprehensive analysis of the “Europe Tumor Ablation Market” for the Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Nether lands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, which includes market sizing, market share by competitors, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2024.

Europe Tumor Ablation Market is expected to reach USD 1,042.3 million by 2024 from USD 484.2 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Europe Tumor Ablation Market By Type (Tumor Ablation Systems {Radio Frequency Ablation System, Microwave Ablation System, Cryoablation, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , Laser Ablation System}, Image Guidance Products, Accessories), By Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), By Mode of Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous), By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Nether lands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing aging population; unbalanced diet is leading to large number of cases of cancer, government initiatives to promote the treatment of cancer by ablation therapy. On the other hand, side effects associated with ablation treatment may hinder the growth of the market. The tumor ablation market in the Europe region is leading in Germany.

Market Segmentation: Europe Tumor Ablation Market

Based on type:

Tumor Ablation Systems

Image Guidance Product

Accessories

On the basis of cancer type:

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bone Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

On the basis of mode of treatment:

Non-Invasive Method

Invasive Method

By application:

Antepartum Surgical

Laparoscopic

Percutaneous

On the basis of end users:

Hospitals

Oncology Clinics

Others

Key Points of Europe Tumor Ablation Market:

Medtronic is going to dominate the Europe tumor ablation market following with Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott along with others such as NeuWave Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., INTIO Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, SonaCare Medical, LLC, DFINE, Inc., Misonix, BVM Medical Limited, AngioDynamics, COMSOL Inc.

Tumor ablation systems segment is expected to dominate the Europe tumor ablation market.

The tumor ablation market in the Europe region is leading in France, U.K., Germany and Italy. Germany accounts for the highest market share in this region.

Key Drivers of Europe Tumor Ablation Market:

Europe is the growing market for tumor ablation. The growth in this market is due to increasing aging population, unbalanced diet is leading to large number of cases of cancer, government initiatives to promote the treatment of cancer by ablation therapy. Various product launches in Europe market will boost the tumor ablation market.

Investment of money in cancer research for various new and emerging technologies such as intensity modulated radiotherapy, photon beam therapy and in clinical trials will make the demand for tumor ablation.

