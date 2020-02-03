Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market Outlook, Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market By Product Type, End User, Country (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Nether lands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing rate of accidents & injuries and rising healthcare expenditure. The soft tissue repair market in the Europe region is leading in Germany.

Scope of the Report:

The Europe soft tissue repair market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the Europe soft tissue repair market is segmented into tissue patch/mesh, laparoscopic instruments and fixation devices. Based on type, tissue patch/mesh is segmented into synthetic mesh and biological mesh. Synthetic mesh and biological mesh is sub segmented into allograft and xenograft. Fixation devices are sub segmented into interference screw, suture anchors, and other fixation devices. In 2017, fixation devices is expected to dominate the Europe soft tissue repair market with 55.1%market share and is expected to reach USD 4219.30million by 2024, with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of application, the global soft tissue repair market is segmented into dural repair, hernia repair, skin repair, vaginal sling procedures, orthopedic repair, dental repair, and breast reconstruction repair. In 2017, orthopedic repairis expected to dominate the Europe soft tissue repair market with 55.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 4219.30million by 2024, with the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Key Drivers of Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market:

Europe is the growing market for soft tissue repair. The growth in this market is due to increasing rate of accidents & injuries and rising healthcare expenditure. Increasing rate of accidents & injuriesin Europe market will boost the soft tissue repair market.

Key Points of Europe Soft Tissue Repair Market:

Smith & Nephew plc (MICRO VECTOR, VULCAN RF, DYONICS POWERMINI, MICROBLATOR 30, JET-X MINI, MICRO VECTOR, MICROBLATOR30 COBLATION, PERI-LOC, SPIDER2, TC-100, TFCC FAST-FIX, and TFCC Mender) is going to dominate the Europe soft tissue repair market following with KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V. (MesoBioMatrix, Medeor).

Fixation devices segment is expected to dominate the Europe soft tissue repair market.

The soft tissue repair market in the Europe region is leading in France, U.K., and Germany and Italy. Germany accounts for the highest market share in this region.

