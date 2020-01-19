Europe Smart Fleet Management Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2017-2024)

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2024 from US$ XX Bn in 2016 at a CAGR of XX%



Fleet management in other words is the management of commercial motor vehicles like cars, vans, or trucks. It further includes private vehicles required for work purposes or the aviation machinery like planes and helicopters among others. Fleet management include a range of different functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle tracking and diagnostics, vehicle maintenance. The driver, speed, fuel and management are also included within the fleet management. Smart fleet management include managing fleet through smart devices or wireless connectivity. The smart fleet management has seen immense growth also due to the rise in demand for autonomous vehicles.

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market is classified into transportation, hardware, connectivity, solution and geography. Based on hardware, the market is divided into tracking optimization, ADAS and remote diagnostics. The ADAS or advanced driver assistance systems held the largest market share owing to its high usage in monitoring and delivering real-time data to the drivers for safely driving the car to maintain the security of both the vehicle and the driver. By connectivity, the short-range communication system is the largest segment followed by long-range communication system. Increase in traffic growth along with rise in demand for monitoring shorter distances and getting real-time data to manage traffic jams have led the short-range segment to hold the largest market share in Europe Smart Fleet Management Market.

Commercial vehicle fleets play a crucial role in the European economy. According to official statistics of Europe, there were around 36.2 million commercial vehicles that were used in EU23+2 in 2014. It includes the 5.8 million medium and heavy trucks that accounted for more than 75% of all inland transports contributing to the formation of a € 250 billion industry. All the major truck manufacturers within Europe Smart Fleet Management Market offer the OEM telematics solutions as a part of their product portfolio and has incorporated smart solutions for fleet management as well. A major trend in Europe over the past few years has been announcements related to standard line fitment of the fleet management solutions.

Europe on the basis of geography has been segmented into different countries where UK, Germany, and France among others have formed some of the major contributors to this market. Stringent government policies related to higher adoption of smart solutions for protecting drivers and vehicles have been certain major drivers to boost the overall market for smart fleet management in Europe.

Key players operated in market ABAX, Quartix, Fleetmatics, Astrata, Forefleet, O2, RSA Smart Fleet, Fleetsmart, Fleet Europe, Sensefields, Global Fleet.

Scope of Europe Smart Fleet Management Market:

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market by Transportation:

• Automotive

• Rolling Stack

• Marine

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market by Hardware:

• Racking

• Optimization

• ADAS

• Remote Diagnostics

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market by Connectivity:

• Short Range Communication

• Long Range Communication

• Cloud

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market by Solution:

• Vehicle Tracking

• Fleet Optimization

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market by Geography:

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Others

Key Players Operated In Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Includes:

• ABAX

• Quartix

• Fleetmatics

• Astrata

• Forefleet

• O2

• RSA Smart Fleet

• Fleetsmart

• Fleet Europe

• Sensefields

• Global Fleet

Table of Contents

Europe Smart Fleet Management Market

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porter’s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

5. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Europe Smart Fleet Management Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

