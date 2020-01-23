Newly published study “Europe Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook
Europe home automation systems market reached $11.24 billion in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world owing to a high adoption rate of home automation systems across the region.
Highlighted with 33 tables and 50 figures, this 152-page report “Europe Home Automation Systems Market by System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe home automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Software Algorithm, Product, Service Type, Technology, and Country.
Based on system component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
• Hardware
• Software
• Service
On basis of software algorithm, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
• Proactive
• Behavioral
On basis of product type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
• HVAC Control and Energy Management
• Security and Access Control
• Entertainment Control
• Lighting Control
• Other Controls
On basis of service type, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
• Managed Services
• Mainstream
• Do-It-Yourself (DIY)
• Luxury
On basis of technology, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
• Wired Technology
• Wireless Communication Technologies
• Network Technologies
• Power-line Technology
• Other Technologies
Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Product and Service Type over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe home automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below
AdColony, Inc.
AOL
Apple Inc.
Applovin Corporation
Avazu Inc.
Chartboost Inc.
Digital Turbine, Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Flurry Inc.
Flytxt
Google, Inc.
GoWide
GumGum Inc
Inmobi
Matomy Media Group Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Millenial Media
MoPub Inc.
Nokia
PassionTeck
SAP SE
Smaato Inc.
Tune, Inc.
Yahoo! Inc.
Yeahmobi
Few Chapters from Table of Contents
[Table of Contents
1 Introduction 5
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5
1.1.1 Industry Definition 5
1.1.2 Research Scope 6
1.2 Research Methodology 8
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8
1.2.2 Market Assumption 9
1.2.3 Secondary Data 9
1.2.4 Primary Data 9
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11
1.2.7 Research Limitations 12
1.3 Executive Summary 13
2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16
2.1 Market Size and Forecast 16
2.2 Major Growth Drivers 17
2.]
Continued…
